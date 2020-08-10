StockMarketWire.com - VinaCapital said its flaghsip fund, the VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund, had invested in Thu Cuc International General Hospital, a private hospital in Hanoi.
VinaCapital had led a consortium to invest $26.7m to obtain a significant minority stake along with a board seat in the health care provider, which was currently undertaking a significant expansion.
At 8:41am: [LON:VOF] Vinacapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund LD share price was +3p at 323p
