StockMarketWire.com - Transport operator company Go-Ahead welcomed the government's move to extend funding for bus services in England. The company conceded, however, that passenger numbers were still 50% below pre-Covid levels across its networks.
In its statement issued on Saturday 8 August, the Department for Transport (DfT) announced a further eight-week £218.4m funding package, following which weekly funding of up to £27.3m would be available until such a time as funding was no longer required.
At 8:48am: [LON:GOG] GoAhead Group PLC share price was +7.75p at 599.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
