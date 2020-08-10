StockMarketWire.com - Internet domain names services provider CentralNic said it expected to performance 'comfortably' in line with market expectations as first-half revenue was anticipated to more than doubled year over year.
For the six months ended 30 June 2020, revenue was forecast in excess of $110m and adjusted EBITDA in excess of $15m, up from $49.7m and $9.2m on-year, respectively .
Cash increased to $27.6m from $24.1m as at 31 March 2020, whilst net debt decreased to $76.4m from $76.8m as at 31 March 2020.
The interim report for the six months ended 30 June 2020, was expected to be published on 1 September 2020.
At 8:56am: [LON:CNIC] Centralnic Group Plc share price was +2.5p at 85p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
