StockMarketWire.com - Investment trust European Assets Trust reported a fall in returns in that met its benchmark performance in the first half of the year.
For the six-month period ended 30 June 2020, the net asset value total return during this period fell 3.5% in sterling terms, though this met the performance of its benchmark the EMIX Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index, which also fell by 3.5%.
With the share price discount increasing to 10.6% at the period end in comparison to 5.2% as at 31 December 2019, the sterling share price return for the period fell 8.6%, the company said.
The company flagged the impact of the spread of coronavirus on its investment and operational performance.
'Predicting economic and market direction is fraught with difficulties What we can say though is that we have used this crisis productively,' the company said.
'Our new holdings bolster the quality of the portfolio and have been bought at attractive prices. We therefore look to the future with confidence,' it added.
At 9:15am: [LON:EAT] European Assets Trust NV share price was 0p at 102p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: