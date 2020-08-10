StockMarketWire.com - Identity data intelligence specialist group GB said its first-quarter results were better than expected, driven by 'strong' performance in the US.
The company said it had also continued to win business from new customers, albeit at a slower pace, with certain figures in Q1 including customer churn, solvency and bad debt still at pre-COVID-19 levels despite the impact of the pandemic.
'We are pleased to report we have had a better than expected first quarter trading, recording growth for Q1 year-on-year. This growth was mainly underpinned by a strong performance in the US from a specific customer project which is one-off in nature,' the company said.
'The group's underlying performance has been consistent with that outlined at the time of the group's full year results on 30 June 2020,' it added.
At 9:31am: [LON:GBG] Gb Group PLC share price was +27.5p at 758.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: