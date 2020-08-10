StockMarketWire.com - Audio-visual marketing group MediaZest said it had won work for the new Porsche CityLife concept store in Milan, Italy.

The said it had provided audio-visual solutions, including large format LED and interactive screens as part of the project, which recently went live.


At 9:32am: [LON:MDZ] MediaZest PLC share price was +0p at 0.06p



