StockMarketWire.com - Audio-visual marketing group MediaZest said it had won work for the new Porsche CityLife concept store in Milan, Italy.
The said it had provided audio-visual solutions, including large format LED and interactive screens as part of the project, which recently went live.
At 9:32am: [LON:MDZ] MediaZest PLC share price was +0p at 0.06p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: