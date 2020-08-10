StockMarketWire.com - Investment company Angelfish Investments said it had appointed Brian Jones as non-executive chairman with immediate effect.
Since July 2018, Jones had been group chief executive of Partnership of East London Cooperatives, a not-for-profit social enterprise.
Prior to this role, Jones held senior financial and management roles in the NHS and the education sector with a focus on 'restructuring, change management and stakeholder engagement,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
