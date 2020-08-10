StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
International Consolidated Airlines      194.93       +5.00%
Evraz                                    324.75       +4.66%
Melrose Industries                       105.45       +4.10%
BP                                       293.88       +2.31%
Legal & General Group                    232.30       +2.24%
Hargreaves Lansdown                     1820.25       -2.40%
Avast                                    585.25       -1.97%
Gvc Holdings                             712.60       -1.74%
Hikma Pharmaceuticals                   2352.50       -1.69%
Glencore                                 171.63       -1.68%

FTSE 250
Cineworld Group                           39.56      +13.35%
Clarkson                                2335.00      +11.19%
Go-Ahead Group                           633.75       +7.05%
Just Group                                49.21       +5.74%
Wh Smith                                 985.50       +5.40%
William Hill                             125.38       -7.47%
Cls Holdings                             190.90       -3.39%
Greencore Group                          127.85       -2.78%
Crest Nicholson Holdings                 188.60       -2.53%
Fdm Group (Holdings)                    1012.00       -2.50%

FTSE 350
Cineworld Group                           39.56      +13.35%
Clarkson                                2335.00      +11.19%
Go-Ahead Group                           633.75       +7.05%
Just Group                                49.21       +5.74%
Wh Smith                                 985.50       +5.40%
William Hill                             125.38       -7.47%
Cls Holdings                             190.90       -3.39%
Greencore Group                          127.85       -2.78%
Crest Nicholson Holdings                 188.60       -2.53%
Fdm Group (Holdings)                    1012.00       -2.50%

AIM
Kibo Mining                                0.25      +25.00%
Online Blockchain  Ord 5p                 20.50      +24.24%
Tower Resources                            0.40      +23.08%
Morses Club                               62.00      +21.57%
Yu Group                                  87.50      +20.69%
Proteome Sciences                          4.00      -14.89%
Verditek                                  15.75      -12.50%
Curzon Energy  Ord 1p                      0.80      -11.11%
Deepmatter Group                           1.90       -9.52%
Drum Income Plus Reit                     41.00       -8.89%

Overall Market
Kibo Mining                                0.25      +25.00%
Online Blockchain  Ord 5p                 20.50      +24.24%
Superdry                                 146.10      +23.92%
Tower Resources                            0.40      +23.08%
Morses Club                               62.00      +21.57%
Proteome Sciences                          4.00      -14.89%
Verditek                                  15.75      -12.50%
Curzon Energy  Ord 1p                      0.80      -11.11%
Deepmatter Group                           1.90       -9.52%
Drum Income Plus Reit                     41.00       -8.89%