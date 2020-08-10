FTSE 100 International Consolidated Airlines 194.93 +5.00% Evraz 324.75 +4.66% Melrose Industries 105.45 +4.10% BP 293.88 +2.31% Legal & General Group 232.30 +2.24% Hargreaves Lansdown 1820.25 -2.40% Avast 585.25 -1.97% Gvc Holdings 712.60 -1.74% Hikma Pharmaceuticals 2352.50 -1.69% Glencore 171.63 -1.68% FTSE 250 Cineworld Group 39.56 +13.35% Clarkson 2335.00 +11.19% Go-Ahead Group 633.75 +7.05% Just Group 49.21 +5.74% Wh Smith 985.50 +5.40% William Hill 125.38 -7.47% Cls Holdings 190.90 -3.39% Greencore Group 127.85 -2.78% Crest Nicholson Holdings 188.60 -2.53% Fdm Group (Holdings) 1012.00 -2.50% FTSE 350 Cineworld Group 39.56 +13.35% Clarkson 2335.00 +11.19% Go-Ahead Group 633.75 +7.05% Just Group 49.21 +5.74% Wh Smith 985.50 +5.40% William Hill 125.38 -7.47% Cls Holdings 190.90 -3.39% Greencore Group 127.85 -2.78% Crest Nicholson Holdings 188.60 -2.53% Fdm Group (Holdings) 1012.00 -2.50% AIM Kibo Mining 0.25 +25.00% Online Blockchain Ord 5p 20.50 +24.24% Tower Resources 0.40 +23.08% Morses Club 62.00 +21.57% Yu Group 87.50 +20.69% Proteome Sciences 4.00 -14.89% Verditek 15.75 -12.50% Curzon Energy Ord 1p 0.80 -11.11% Deepmatter Group 1.90 -9.52% Drum Income Plus Reit 41.00 -8.89% Overall Market Kibo Mining 0.25 +25.00% Online Blockchain Ord 5p 20.50 +24.24% Superdry 146.10 +23.92% Tower Resources 0.40 +23.08% Morses Club 62.00 +21.57% Proteome Sciences 4.00 -14.89% Verditek 15.75 -12.50% Curzon Energy Ord 1p 0.80 -11.11% Deepmatter Group 1.90 -9.52% Drum Income Plus Reit 41.00 -8.89%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 13:00
StockMarketWire.com -