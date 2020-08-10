StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Evraz                                    325.65       +4.95%
International Consolidated Airlines      193.85       +4.42%
Melrose Industries                       105.05       +3.70%
BP                                       294.63       +2.57%
Aveva Group                             4618.50       +2.52%
Avast                                    581.25       -2.64%
Hargreaves Lansdown                     1822.25       -2.29%
Glencore                                 171.23       -1.91%
Gvc Holdings                             711.60       -1.88%
Barratt Developments                     501.40       -1.80%

FTSE 250
Cineworld Group                           40.23      +15.27%
Clarkson                                2335.00      +11.19%
Go-Ahead Group                           630.75       +6.55%
Wh Smith                                 988.50       +5.72%
Just Group                                49.18       +5.67%
William Hill                             128.00       -5.54%
Cls Holdings                             189.30       -4.20%
Greencore Group                          126.70       -3.65%
Mitchells & Butlers                      168.30       -2.83%
Network International Holdings           447.20       -2.78%

FTSE 350
AIM
Kibo Mining                                0.28      +37.50%
Fastjet                                    0.05      +33.33%
Tower Resources                            0.40      +23.08%
Redx Pharma                               55.00      +22.22%
Yu Group                                  87.50      +20.69%
Proteome Sciences                          4.00      -14.89%
Verditek                                  15.75      -12.50%
Curzon Energy  Ord 1p                      0.80      -11.11%
Drum Income Plus Reit                     41.00       -8.89%
CAP-XX                                     3.60       -8.86%

Overall Market
