StockMarketWire.com - Fuel cell developer Proton Motor Power Systems said it had received a first order from Shell for a fuel cell hybrid system.
The system was intended to power Shell's own line of portable hydrogen refueling units for buses and trucks.
The system of its type would be used in an off-grid and portable refueling unit, to be deployed as part of a joint project between Shell and a major European truck manufacturer.
At 2:15pm: [LON:PPS] Proton Power Systems PLC share price was +3p at 71.5p
