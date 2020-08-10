StockMarketWire.com - Minerals explorer Erris Resources said further gold mineralisation had been identified from the results of 53 rock samples at the Loch Tay project in Scotland.
Extensive mineralised quartz vein stockwork and a breccia bolder train had been defined in the Lead Trial area, the company said.
A first metallic screen analysis at Lead Trial confirmed coarse gold in an 8.5 kilogram mine waste sample.
Fine fraction assayed 5.35 grams per tonne of gold and coarse fraction assayed 402 grams per tonne, giving a weighted average of 7.22 grams per tonne of gold.
At 2:28pm: [LON:ERIS] Erris Resources Plc share price was +0.75p at 7.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: