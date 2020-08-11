Interim Result
12/08/2020 Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC (SPX)
12/08/2020 M&G PLC (MNG)
12/08/2020 Impact Healthcare Reit PLC (IHR)
12/08/2020 Glanbia PLC (GLB)
12/08/2020 Hostelworld Group PLC (HSW)
12/08/2020 Ocean Wilson Holdings PLC (OCN)
12/08/2020 Valeura Energy (VLU)
12/08/2020 Avast PLC (AVST)
12/08/2020 Balfour Beatty PLC (BBY)
12/08/2020 Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC)
12/08/2020 Cls Holdings PLC (CLI)
12/08/2020 Admiral Group PLC (ADM)
13/08/2020 National Express Group PLC (NEX)
13/08/2020 Tribal Group PLC (TRB)
13/08/2020 Tui AG (TUI)
13/08/2020 Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYA)
13/08/2020 Helios Towers PLC (HTWS)
13/08/2020 Societatea Energetica Electrica SA (ELSA)
13/08/2020 Coats Group PLC (COA)
13/08/2020 Just Group PLC (JUST)
13/08/2020 Empiric Student Property PLC (ESP)
13/08/2020 4Imprint Group PLC (FOUR)
14/08/2020 Westminster Group PLC (WSG)
17/08/2020 Horizon Discovery Group PLC (HZD)
17/08/2020 Cranswick PLC (CWK)
18/08/2020 Tbc Bank Group PLC (TBCG)
Final Result
12/08/2020 Appreciate Group PLC (APP)
13/08/2020 Watches Of Switzerland Group PLC (WOSG)
13/08/2020 Frasers Group PLC (FRAS)
13/08/2020 Renishaw PLC (RSW)
AGM / EGM
12/08/2020 Premier Foods PLC (PFD)
12/08/2020 Fastjet PLC (FJET)
12/08/2020 Mountview Estates PLC (MTVW)
12/08/2020 Entertainment Ai Plc Ord 12p (SEEN)
12/08/2020 Staffline Group PLC (STAF)
12/08/2020 Sse PLC (SSE)
12/08/2020 JZ Capital Partners Ltd (JZCP)
13/08/2020 Castings PLC (CGS)
14/08/2020 Newriver Reit PLC (NRR)
14/08/2020 Impax Environmental Markets PLC (IEM)
14/08/2020 Adamas Finance Asia Ltd (ADAM)
14/08/2020 Aura Energy Limited (AURA)
17/08/2020 Cranswick PLC (CWK)
18/08/2020 Northern Bear PLC (NTBR)
18/08/2020 Prosus Nv Prosus Ord Shs (0A28)
19/08/2020 Braemar Shipping Services PLC (BMS)
Trading Statement
13/08/2020 Castings PLC (CGS)
Ex-Dividend
12/08/2020 Baillie Gifford UK Growth Fund PLC (BGUK)
13/08/2020 Lindsell Train Investment Trust PLC (LTI)
13/08/2020 Mckay Securities PLC (MCKS)
13/08/2020 Montanaro European Smaller C. Tst PLC (MTE)
13/08/2020 Lindsell Train Investment Trust PLC (LTI)
13/08/2020 Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE)
13/08/2020 Iomart Group PLC (IOM)
13/08/2020 Spirent Communications PLC (SPT)
13/08/2020 Legal & General Group PLC (LGEN)
13/08/2020 Lms Capital PLC (LMS)
13/08/2020 Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust LD (SLI)
13/08/2020 Nmcn PLC (NMCN)
13/08/2020 Quartix Holdings PLC (QTX)
13/08/2020 Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDSB)
13/08/2020 Segro PLC (SGRO)
13/08/2020 Scottish American Investment Co. PLC (SAIN)
13/08/2020 Pearson PLC (PSON)
13/08/2020 Phoenix Group Holdings PLC (PHNX)
13/08/2020 Icg Enterprise Trust PLC (ICGT)
13/08/2020 Octopus Apollo VCT PLC (OAP3)
13/08/2020 Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (ORIT)
13/08/2020 Smurfit Kappa Group PLC (SKG)
13/08/2020 Treatt PLC (TET)
13/08/2020 Baronsmead Second Venture Trust PLC (BMD)
13/08/2020 Tritax Eurobox Plc Ord Eur0.01 Eur (directors-see EBOX) (BOXE)
13/08/2020 BP PLC (BP.)
13/08/2020 Baronsmead VCT 2 Plc (BVT)
13/08/2020 Tritax Big Box Reit PLC (BBOX)
13/08/2020 Astrazeneca PLC (AZN)
13/08/2020 Wal-mart Stores Inc Walmart Stores Ord Shs (0R1W)
13/08/2020 Ashtead Group PLC (AHT)
13/08/2020 Greencoat UK Wind PLC (UKW)
13/08/2020 Aviva PLC (AV.)
13/08/2020 Centamin PLC (CEY)
13/08/2020 UK Commercial Property Reit Limited (UKCM)
13/08/2020 Ferrexpo PLC (FXPO)
13/08/2020 Games Workshop Group PLC (GAW)
13/08/2020 Glaxosmithkline PLC (GSK)
13/08/2020 Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (DLG)
13/08/2020 Gcp Student Living PLC (DIGS)
13/08/2020 Cohort PLC (CHRT)
13/08/2020 Severfield PLC (SFR)
13/08/2020 Civitas Social Housing PLC (CSH)
13/08/2020 Diageo PLC (DGE)
14/08/2020 Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (SREI)
14/08/2020 Jpmorgan Japan Smaller CO Tst PLC (JPS)
14/08/2020 Jpmorgan Asia Growth & Income PLC (JAGI)
14/08/2020 Gabelli Value Plus+ Trust PLC (GVP)
14/08/2020 Anglo Pacific Group PLC (APF)
14/08/2020 Safestore Holdings PLC (SAFE)
14/08/2020 Murray International Trust PLC (MYI)
17/08/2020 Castings PLC (CGS)
17/08/2020 Mountview Estates PLC (MTVW)
19/08/2020 Microsoft Corp Microsoft (0QYP)
