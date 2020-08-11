Interim Result
11/08/2020 Prudential PLC (PRU)
11/08/2020 Plus500 LTD (PLUS)
11/08/2020 Quilter PLC (QLT)
11/08/2020 Sdl PLC (SDL)
11/08/2020 Zotefoams PLC (ZTF)
11/08/2020 Petrofac Limited (PFC)
11/08/2020 Nb Global Floating Rate Income Fund Limited (NBLS)
11/08/2020 Domino's Pizza Group PLC (DOM)
11/08/2020 Derwent London PLC (DLN)
11/08/2020 Gamesys Group PLC (GYS)
11/08/2020 Intercontinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG)
11/08/2020 Jkx Oil & Gas PLC (JKX)
11/08/2020 Amino Technologies PLC (AMO)
Final Result
11/08/2020 Versarien PLC (VRS)
11/08/2020 Ruffer Investment Company LTD (RICA)
11/08/2020 Blue Planet Investment Trust PLC (BLP)
AGM / EGM
11/08/2020 Acorn Income Fund Ltd (AIF)
Trading Statement
11/08/2020 Empiric Student Property PLC (ESP)
11/08/2020 Mitchells & Butlers PLC (MAB)
11/08/2020 S & U PLC (SUS)
11/08/2020 Eddie Stobart Logistics PLC (ESL)
11/08/2020 Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
11/08/2020 Bellway PLC (BWY)
11/08/2020 Card Factory PLC (CARD)
11/08/2020 Aa PLC (AA.)
Ex-Dividend
11/08/2020 Record PLC (REC)
11/08/2020 Blackrock Latin American Investment Trust PLC (BRLA)
11/08/2020 Aveva Group PLC (AVV)
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com