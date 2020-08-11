StockMarketWire.com - Gambling company Gamesys lifted its outlook on annual performance and declared its first dividend as profit was bolstered by a pandemic-led jump in revenue.
The company said it now expected to report 2020 gaming revenue and adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization 'comfortably ahead' of its prior expectations.
The rosier outlook came as good trading had continued into the early part of the third quarter across the company's major markets.
For the six months ended 30 June 2020, pre-tax profit rose to £26.7m from £6.3m on-year as gaming revenue more than doubled to £340m from £169.5m.
Gamesys declared an inaugural interim dividend of 12p and said it would implement a progressive dividend policy going forward, which was expected to be split 33%-to-67% between an interim and final dividend.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
