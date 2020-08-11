StockMarketWire.com - Pizza chain Domino's Pizza reinstated its dividend and reported a rise in first-half profit as increased delivery sales offset the impact of switching off collections during lockdowns.
For the 26 weeks ended 28 June, pre-tax profit rose 13.6% to £45.8m as UK & Ireland system sales rose 5.5% to £628.9m.
An increase in sales from delivery, of 30% in the second quarter, helped boost total like-for-like sales in the second quarter by 4.2%, an acceleration from 2.2% growth in the first.
The company said a deferred 2019 dividend of 5.56p per share, amounting to £26m in total, would now be paid on 18 September.
Looking ahead, Domino's said that while trading in the first few weeks of the second half had been encouraging, it was too early to conclude how consumer behaviour would evolve.
'The macroeconomic, consumer and competitive backdrop for the second half of the year contain considerable uncertainties,' it added
