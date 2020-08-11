StockMarketWire.com - Medical technology company Inspiration Healthcare said it was 'confident' of achieving market expectations for the current financial year following a strong first half performance in which underlying revenue rose 30% on-year.
The company had a 'healthy order book which has been augmented by several unexpected opportunities as a result of the Covid-19 epidemic and the award of contracts to supply ventilators and ancillary services to the NHS,' Inspiration Healthcare said.
At 8:52am: [LON:IHC] Inspiration Healthcare Group share price was -4p at 60p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
