StockMarketWire.com - Medical technology company Inspiration Healthcare said it was 'confident' of achieving market expectations for the current financial year following a strong first half performance in which underlying revenue rose 30% on-year.

The company had a 'healthy order book which has been augmented by several unexpected opportunities as a result of the Covid-19 epidemic and the award of contracts to supply ventilators and ancillary services to the NHS,' Inspiration Healthcare said.


At 8:52am: [LON:IHC] Inspiration Healthcare Group share price was -4p at 60p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com