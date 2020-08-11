StockMarketWire.com - Westmount Energy welcomed news that a drillship had arrived at a well site on the Kaieteur Block offshore Guyana.
The arrival of the Stena Carron drillship was announced by Ratio Petroleum Energy, with drilling operations expected to commence imminently.
Westmount currently held an indirect interest in the Kaieteur Block as a result of its around 0.7% interest in Ratio Petroleum and its around 5.4% interest in Cataleya Energy.
At 8:52am: [LON:WTE] Westmount Energy Ltd share price was +3p at 21p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: