StockMarketWire.com - Westmount Energy welcomed news that a drillship had arrived at a well site on the Kaieteur Block offshore Guyana.

The arrival of the Stena Carron drillship was announced by Ratio Petroleum Energy, with drilling operations expected to commence imminently.

Westmount currently held an indirect interest in the Kaieteur Block as a result of its around 0.7% interest in Ratio Petroleum and its around 5.4% interest in Cataleya Energy.


At 8:52am: [LON:WTE] Westmount Energy Ltd share price was +3p at 21p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com