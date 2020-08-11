FTSE 100 Gvc Holdings 763.00 +6.56% International Consolidated Airlines 210.30 +4.26% Rolls-Royce Holdings 276.10 +3.91% Informa 415.75 +3.81% Associated British Foods 1980.75 +3.76% Polymetal International 1973.50 -1.96% Fresnillo 1275.25 -1.37% Homeserve 1347.00 -0.15% FTSE 250 Cineworld Group 45.63 +11.16% Plus500 1352.75 +7.96% Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding 74.73 +6.76% Gamesys Group 1094.00 +6.63% Tui AG 370.90 +6.31% Centamin 207.05 -5.63% Domino's Pizza Group 314.70 -3.17% Hochschild Mining 292.00 -2.73% Ninety One 214.80 -2.27% Icg Enterprise Trust 824.00 -1.90% FTSE 350 Cineworld Group 45.63 +11.16% Plus500 1352.75 +7.96% Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding 74.73 +6.76% Gamesys Group 1094.00 +6.63% Gvc Holdings 763.00 +6.56% Centamin 207.05 -5.63% Domino's Pizza Group 314.70 -3.17% Hochschild Mining 292.00 -2.73% Ninety One 214.80 -2.27% Polymetal International 1973.50 -1.96% AIM Actual Experience 100.00 +24.22% Great Western Mining Corporation 0.14 +17.39% Westmount Energy 21.00 +16.67% Europa Metals Ord Npv Di 17.00 +13.33% Rosslyn Data Technologies Ord Gbp0 5.75 +11.65% Fastjet 0.03 -20.00% Adams 8.50 -19.05% Sealand Capital Galaxy Limited Ord 1.70 -10.53% Pembridge Resources 3.25 -10.34% Red Emperor Resources 0.43 -9.47% Overall Market Actual Experience 100.00 +24.22% Great Western Mining Corporation 0.14 +17.39% Westmount Energy 21.00 +16.67% Europa Metals Ord Npv Di 17.00 +13.33% SDL 523.00 +11.99% Fastjet 0.03 -20.00% Adams 8.50 -19.05% Golden Prospect Precious Metals Lim 16.20 -14.29% Sealand Capital Galaxy Limited Ord 1.70 -10.53% Pembridge Resources 3.25 -10.34%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 09:00
