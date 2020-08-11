StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Gvc Holdings                             763.00       +6.56%
International Consolidated Airlines      210.30       +4.26%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     276.10       +3.91%
Informa                                  415.75       +3.81%
Associated British Foods                1980.75       +3.76%
Polymetal International                 1973.50       -1.96%
Fresnillo                               1275.25       -1.37%
Homeserve                               1347.00       -0.15%

FTSE 250
Cineworld Group                           45.63      +11.16%
Plus500                                 1352.75       +7.96%
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding       74.73       +6.76%
Gamesys Group                           1094.00       +6.63%
Tui AG                                   370.90       +6.31%
Centamin                                 207.05       -5.63%
Domino's Pizza Group                     314.70       -3.17%
Hochschild Mining                        292.00       -2.73%
Ninety One                               214.80       -2.27%
Icg Enterprise Trust                     824.00       -1.90%

FTSE 350
Cineworld Group                           45.63      +11.16%
Plus500                                 1352.75       +7.96%
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding       74.73       +6.76%
Gamesys Group                           1094.00       +6.63%
Gvc Holdings                             763.00       +6.56%
Centamin                                 207.05       -5.63%
Domino's Pizza Group                     314.70       -3.17%
Hochschild Mining                        292.00       -2.73%
Ninety One                               214.80       -2.27%
Polymetal International                 1973.50       -1.96%

AIM
Actual Experience                        100.00      +24.22%
Great Western Mining Corporation           0.14      +17.39%
Westmount Energy                          21.00      +16.67%
Europa Metals  Ord Npv Di                 17.00      +13.33%
Rosslyn Data Technologies  Ord Gbp0        5.75      +11.65%
Fastjet                                    0.03      -20.00%
Adams                                      8.50      -19.05%
Sealand Capital Galaxy Limited Ord         1.70      -10.53%
Pembridge Resources                        3.25      -10.34%
Red Emperor Resources                      0.43       -9.47%

Overall Market
Actual Experience                        100.00      +24.22%
Great Western Mining Corporation           0.14      +17.39%
Westmount Energy                          21.00      +16.67%
Europa Metals  Ord Npv Di                 17.00      +13.33%
SDL                                      523.00      +11.99%
Fastjet                                    0.03      -20.00%
Adams                                      8.50      -19.05%
Golden Prospect Precious Metals Lim       16.20      -14.29%
Sealand Capital Galaxy Limited Ord         1.70      -10.53%
Pembridge Resources                        3.25      -10.34%