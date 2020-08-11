StockMarketWire.com - Computing and power products manufacturer Solid State said it had traded ahead of expectations in the first four months of its financial year, with revenue down 4% over the period.
Like-for-like order intake for the four months through July was down 7%, which marked an improvement from being down around 15% in the first three months.
The open order book at 31 July was 4% below the 31 March figure of £38.3m reflecting shorter order periods.
Solid State said all four of its manufacturing sites remained open, were operating effectively and were compliant with government guidelines
'Whilst the short-term macroeconomic outlook remains uncertain, the board is confident that given its sector diversity and broad customer base the group can continue to perform robustly,' the company said.
At 9:06am: [LON:SOLI] Solid State Plc share price was +17p at 625p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
