StockMarketWire.com - Technology investment company Pires Investments welcomed news that Getvisibility, had signed a public sector distribution agreement with ImmixGroup.
Getvisibility was an artificial intelligence data management and security company that Pires was invested in, both directly and through its 13% investment in Sure Valley Ventures.
ImmixGroup was distributor of enterprise IT for the US public sector.
The distribution agreement would allow Getvisibility to grow its public sector business, accelerate sales cycles and operate more efficiently in the government market.
Federal agencies would also be able to deploy Getvisibility products on-premises and into their existing cloud infrastructure.
At 9:41am: [LON:PIRI] Pires Investments Plc share price was +0.05p at 3.35p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: