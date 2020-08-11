StockMarketWire.com - UK construction group Galliford Try said its building business had signed a £105m contract to build a new build-to-rent residential scheme in Leeds.
The 665-home development was being constructed on behalf of Highline Investments at the Monk Bridge site to the south west of Leeds city centre, accessed from Whitehall Road.
'There will be a mix of one, two and three-bedroom apartments across five different blocks, which will vary from 12 to 22 storeys in height,' the company said.
'In addition, the adjacent railway arches will be refurbished to accommodate retail and hospitality units,' it added.
At 9:44am: [LON:GFRD] Galliford Try Holdings PLC share price was +4.18p at 103.84p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
