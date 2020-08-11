StockMarketWire.com - Lead-zinc and silver developer Europa Metals said it had appointed Conrad Partners as a marketing agent for its Toral project, which was located north-west Spain.
Pursuant to the marketing agreement, Conrad Partners had agreed to work with the company to source commercial terms for the potential future supply and sale of concentrate products from Toral, the company said.
'The marketing agreement is also in place ahead of our next round of metallurgical results and a new resource, both of which we look forward to announcing shortly,' it added.
At 10:03am: [LON:EUZ] Europa Metals Ltd Ord Npv Di share price was +2p at 17p
