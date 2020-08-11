StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
International Consolidated Airlines      216.25       +7.21%
Gvc Holdings                             763.10       +6.58%
Evraz                                    346.95       +6.33%
Informa                                  422.50       +5.49%
Whitbread                               2569.50       +5.01%
Polymetal International                 1938.25       -3.71%
Fresnillo                               1256.25       -2.84%
Hikma Pharmaceuticals                   2275.00       -0.96%
Segro                                    970.40       -0.35%
Rentokil Initial                         539.00       -0.07%

FTSE 250
Cineworld Group                           52.10      +26.92%
Virgin Money UK                           97.63       +9.80%
Gamesys Group                           1114.00       +8.58%
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding       75.70       +8.14%
Plus500                                 1349.00       +7.66%
Centamin                                 209.00       -4.74%
Hochschild Mining                        288.30       -3.96%
Petropavlovsk                             32.38       -3.05%
Icg Enterprise Trust                     820.00       -2.38%
Ninety One                               215.20       -2.09%

FTSE 350
AIM
Kibo Mining                                0.38      +52.00%
Morses Club                               76.70      +27.83%
Westmount Energy                          21.70      +20.56%
MobilityOne                               13.00      +18.18%
Actual Experience                         95.00      +18.01%
Borders & Southern Petroleum               0.63      -22.70%
Fastjet                                    0.03      -20.00%
Adams                                      8.50      -19.05%
Polo Resources Limited                     1.30      -16.40%
Bahamas Petroleum Company                  2.48      -11.61%

Overall Market
