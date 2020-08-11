FTSE 100 International Consolidated Airlines 216.25 +7.21% Gvc Holdings 763.10 +6.58% Evraz 346.95 +6.33% Informa 422.50 +5.49% Whitbread 2569.50 +5.01% Polymetal International 1938.25 -3.71% Fresnillo 1256.25 -2.84% Hikma Pharmaceuticals 2275.00 -0.96% Segro 970.40 -0.35% Rentokil Initial 539.00 -0.07% FTSE 250 Cineworld Group 52.10 +26.92% Virgin Money UK 97.63 +9.80% Gamesys Group 1114.00 +8.58% Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding 75.70 +8.14% Plus500 1349.00 +7.66% Centamin 209.00 -4.74% Hochschild Mining 288.30 -3.96% Petropavlovsk 32.38 -3.05% Icg Enterprise Trust 820.00 -2.38% Ninety One 215.20 -2.09% FTSE 350 Cineworld Group 52.10 +26.92% Virgin Money UK 97.63 +9.80% Gamesys Group 1114.00 +8.58% Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding 75.70 +8.14% Plus500 1349.00 +7.66% Centamin 209.00 -4.74% Hochschild Mining 288.30 -3.96% Polymetal International 1938.25 -3.71% Petropavlovsk 32.38 -3.05% Fresnillo 1256.25 -2.84% AIM Kibo Mining 0.38 +52.00% Morses Club 76.70 +27.83% Westmount Energy 21.70 +20.56% MobilityOne 13.00 +18.18% Actual Experience 95.00 +18.01% Borders & Southern Petroleum 0.63 -22.70% Fastjet 0.03 -20.00% Adams 8.50 -19.05% Polo Resources Limited 1.30 -16.40% Bahamas Petroleum Company 2.48 -11.61% Overall Market Kibo Mining 0.38 +52.00% Morses Club 76.70 +27.83% Cineworld Group 52.10 +26.92% Westmount Energy 21.70 +20.56% MobilityOne 13.00 +18.18% Borders & Southern Petroleum 0.63 -22.70% Golden Prospect Precious Metals Lim 15.00 -20.63% Fastjet 0.03 -20.00% Adams 8.50 -19.05% Altyn Ord 0.1p 2.48 -17.33%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 12:00
