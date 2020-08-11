StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Arc Minerals said it had received another A$300k in proceeds from the sale of the Sturec gold project in Slovakia to MetalsTech for up to US$8m.
The second tranche payment had been satisfied in cash and Arc said it had received a total consideration of A$750k to date.
The remainder was conditional upon the Sturec indicated and measured resource exceeding 1.5m ounces gold at a grade greater than 2.5 grams per tonne within two years of the sale.
At 1:25pm: [LON:ARCM] Arc Minerals Limited Ords Npv Di share price was 0p at 4p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: