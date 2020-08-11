StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Arc Minerals said it had received another A$300k in proceeds from the sale of the Sturec gold project in Slovakia to MetalsTech for up to US$8m.

The second tranche payment had been satisfied in cash and Arc said it had received a total consideration of A$750k to date.

The remainder was conditional upon the Sturec indicated and measured resource exceeding 1.5m ounces gold at a grade greater than 2.5 grams per tonne within two years of the sale.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com