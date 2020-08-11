StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Gvc Holdings                             780.50       +9.01%
International Consolidated Airlines      218.20       +8.18%
Evraz                                    345.25       +5.81%
Informa                                  422.60       +5.52%
Associated British Foods                2001.00       +4.82%
Fresnillo                               1228.50       -4.99%
Polymetal International                 1930.75       -4.09%
Hikma Pharmaceuticals                   2257.00       -1.74%
Rentokil Initial                         531.20       -1.52%
Segro                                    962.00       -1.21%

FTSE 250
Cineworld Group                           54.06      +31.69%
Gamesys Group                           1135.00      +10.62%
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding       77.20      +10.29%
Virgin Money UK                           97.01       +9.10%
Carnival                                1054.50       +8.82%
Petropavlovsk                             31.38       -6.05%
Hochschild Mining                        283.80       -5.46%
Centamin                                 208.15       -5.13%
Icg Enterprise Trust                     810.00       -3.57%
Ninety One                               215.10       -2.14%

AIM
Kibo Mining                                0.33      +30.00%
MobilityOne                               14.00      +27.27%
Westmount Energy                          21.70      +20.56%
Morses Club                               71.20      +18.67%
Actual Experience                         95.00      +18.01%
Adams                                      8.25      -21.43%
Tower Resources                            0.34      -16.25%
Polo Resources Limited                     1.35      -13.18%
Okyo Pharma Corporation                   14.75      -11.94%
Aura Energy Limited                        0.40      -11.11%

