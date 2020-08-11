FTSE 100 Gvc Holdings 780.50 +9.01% International Consolidated Airlines 218.20 +8.18% Evraz 345.25 +5.81% Informa 422.60 +5.52% Associated British Foods 2001.00 +4.82% Fresnillo 1228.50 -4.99% Polymetal International 1930.75 -4.09% Hikma Pharmaceuticals 2257.00 -1.74% Rentokil Initial 531.20 -1.52% Segro 962.00 -1.21% FTSE 250 Cineworld Group 54.06 +31.69% Gamesys Group 1135.00 +10.62% Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding 77.20 +10.29% Virgin Money UK 97.01 +9.10% Carnival 1054.50 +8.82% Petropavlovsk 31.38 -6.05% Hochschild Mining 283.80 -5.46% Centamin 208.15 -5.13% Icg Enterprise Trust 810.00 -3.57% Ninety One 215.10 -2.14% FTSE 350 Cineworld Group 54.06 +31.69% Gamesys Group 1135.00 +10.62% Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding 77.20 +10.29% Virgin Money UK 97.01 +9.10% Gvc Holdings 780.50 +9.01% Petropavlovsk 31.38 -6.05% Hochschild Mining 283.80 -5.46% Centamin 208.15 -5.13% Fresnillo 1228.50 -4.99% Polymetal International 1930.75 -4.09% AIM Kibo Mining 0.33 +30.00% MobilityOne 14.00 +27.27% Westmount Energy 21.70 +20.56% Morses Club 71.20 +18.67% Actual Experience 95.00 +18.01% Adams 8.25 -21.43% Tower Resources 0.34 -16.25% Polo Resources Limited 1.35 -13.18% Okyo Pharma Corporation 14.75 -11.94% Aura Energy Limited 0.40 -11.11% Overall Market Cineworld Group 54.06 +31.69% Kibo Mining 0.33 +30.00% Dignity 422.00 +27.49% MobilityOne 14.00 +27.27% Westmount Energy 21.70 +20.56% Adams 8.25 -21.43% Golden Prospect Precious Metals Lim 15.00 -20.63% Tower Resources 0.34 -16.25% Altyn Ord 0.1p 2.59 -13.67% Polo Resources Limited 1.35 -13.18%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 14:00
