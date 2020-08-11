StockMarketWire.com - Berkeley Energia said it had been granted a land use permit needed for construction works at the Salamanca mine in Spain.
The licence had been granted by the Municipality of Retortillo, marking what the company said was a significant permitting milestone and a positive step in the development of the project.
An authorisation for construction for a uranium concentrate plant as a radioactive facility was now the only pending approval required to commence full construction of the mine.
At 2:18pm: [LON:BKY] Berkeley Energia Ltd share price was +4.5p at 31p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: