FTSE 100 Gvc Holdings 781.50 +9.15% International Consolidated Airlines 219.40 +8.78% Informa 420.95 +5.11% Evraz 341.95 +4.80% Associated British Foods 1999.75 +4.75% Fresnillo 1210.75 -6.36% Polymetal International 1937.75 -3.74% Hikma Pharmaceuticals 2238.00 -2.57% Rentokil Initial 525.80 -2.52% Segro 959.70 -1.45% FTSE 250 Cineworld Group 53.03 +29.18% Virgin Money UK 96.45 +8.47% Gamesys Group 1106.00 +7.80% Plus500 1348.50 +7.62% Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding 75.13 +7.33% Hochschild Mining 276.20 -7.99% Petropavlovsk 30.78 -7.84% Centamin 203.95 -7.04% Icg Enterprise Trust 808.00 -3.81% Bellway 2494.00 -2.77% FTSE 350 Cineworld Group 53.03 +29.18% Gvc Holdings 781.50 +9.15% International Consolidated Airlines 219.40 +8.78% Virgin Money UK 96.45 +8.47% Gamesys Group 1106.00 +7.80% Hochschild Mining 276.20 -7.99% Petropavlovsk 30.78 -7.84% Centamin 203.95 -7.04% Fresnillo 1210.75 -6.36% Icg Enterprise Trust 808.00 -3.81% AIM Kibo Mining 0.33 +30.00% MobilityOne 14.00 +27.27% Westmount Energy 21.70 +20.56% Simec Atlantis Energy Limited Ord N 17.00 +19.30% Actual Experience 95.00 +18.01% Adams 8.25 -21.43% Fastjet 0.03 -20.00% Tower Resources 0.34 -16.25% Polo Resources Limited 1.35 -13.18% Sealand Capital Galaxy Limited Ord 1.65 -13.16% Overall Market Kibo Mining 0.33 +30.00% Cineworld Group 53.03 +29.18% MobilityOne 14.00 +27.27% Dignity 413.50 +24.92% Westmount Energy 21.70 +20.56% Adams 8.25 -21.43% Golden Prospect Precious Metals Lim 15.00 -20.63% Fastjet 0.03 -20.00% Tower Resources 0.34 -16.25% Altyn Ord 0.1p 2.59 -13.67%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 15:00
StockMarketWire.com -