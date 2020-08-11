StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Gvc Holdings                             781.50       +9.15%
International Consolidated Airlines      219.40       +8.78%
Informa                                  420.95       +5.11%
Evraz                                    341.95       +4.80%
Associated British Foods                1999.75       +4.75%
Fresnillo                               1210.75       -6.36%
Polymetal International                 1937.75       -3.74%
Hikma Pharmaceuticals                   2238.00       -2.57%
Rentokil Initial                         525.80       -2.52%
Segro                                    959.70       -1.45%

FTSE 250
Cineworld Group                           53.03      +29.18%
Virgin Money UK                           96.45       +8.47%
Gamesys Group                           1106.00       +7.80%
Plus500                                 1348.50       +7.62%
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding       75.13       +7.33%
Hochschild Mining                        276.20       -7.99%
Petropavlovsk                             30.78       -7.84%
Centamin                                 203.95       -7.04%
Icg Enterprise Trust                     808.00       -3.81%
Bellway                                 2494.00       -2.77%

FTSE 350
AIM
Kibo Mining                                0.33      +30.00%
MobilityOne                               14.00      +27.27%
Westmount Energy                          21.70      +20.56%
Simec Atlantis Energy Limited Ord N       17.00      +19.30%
Actual Experience                         95.00      +18.01%
Adams                                      8.25      -21.43%
Fastjet                                    0.03      -20.00%
Tower Resources                            0.34      -16.25%
Polo Resources Limited                     1.35      -13.18%
Sealand Capital Galaxy Limited Ord         1.65      -13.16%

Overall Market
