AU
18/08/2020 15:30 Australia Conference Board Leading Index
CA
14/08/2020 13:30 Monthly survey of manufacturing
17/08/2020 13:30 International transactions in securities
17/08/2020 13:30 New motor vehicle sales
CH
14/08/2020 07:30 Import price index
14/08/2020 07:30 PPI
CN
14/08/2020 04:00 House price index
14/08/2020 04:30 Industrial output
14/08/2020 04:30 Fixed assets investment
14/08/2020 04:30 Retail sales
DE
13/08/2020 07:00 CPI
ES
13/08/2020 08:00 CPI
14/08/2020 08:00 Industrial orders & turnover
EU
13/08/2020 07:00 German Final CPI m/m
13/08/2020 12:30 ECB Monetary Policy Meeting Accounts
14/08/2020 07:00 German Prelim GDP q/q
14/08/2020 07:45 French Final CPI m/m
14/08/2020 10:00 Foreign trade
14/08/2020 10:00 Flash Employment Change q/q
14/08/2020 10:00 Flash estimate GDP
14/08/2020 10:00 Trade Balance
14/08/2020 10:00 Flash GDP q/q
14/08/2020 10:00 Flash estimate employment
19/08/2020 07:00 German WPI m/m
19/08/2020 09:00 Current Account
19/08/2020 10:00 Final CPI y/y
19/08/2020 10:00 Final Core CPI y/y
19/08/2020 15:00 Consumer Confidence
20/08/2020 07:00 German PPI m/m
FR
13/08/2020 06:30 ILO unemployment and labour market-related indicators
13/08/2020 09:00 IEA oil market report
14/08/2020 07:45 CPI
18/08/2020 07:45 New home sales
IE
13/08/2020 11:00 CPI
14/08/2020 11:00 Goods Exports and Imports
JP
13/08/2020 00:50 PPI y/y
13/08/2020 00:50 Prelim GDP q/q
13/08/2020 00:53 Prelim GDP Price Index y/y
14/08/2020 05:30 Tertiary Industry Activity m/m
14/08/2020 05:30 Tertiary industry index
14/08/2020 05:30 Revised retail sales
17/08/2020 00:50 1st Preliminary Quarterly GDP Estimates
17/08/2020 00:50 Trade Balance
17/08/2020 05:30 Revised Industrial Production
17/08/2020 05:30 Revised Industrial Production m/m
20/08/2020 00:30 National Core CPI y/y
UK
13/08/2020 00:01 RICS residential market survey
17/08/2020 00:01 Rightmove HPI m/m
17/08/2020 00:01 Rightmove Monthly House Price Index
17/08/2020 09:30 Retail Sales m/m
19/08/2020 09:30 PPI Output m/m
19/08/2020 09:30 PPI Input m/m
19/08/2020 09:30 RPI y/y
19/08/2020 09:30 CPI y/y
19/08/2020 09:30 HPI y/y
19/08/2020 09:30 Core CPI y/y
19/08/2020 11:00 CBI Industrial Order Expectations
20/08/2020 09:30 Public Sector Net Borrowing
US
13/08/2020 13:30 Unemployment insurance weekly claims report - initial claims
13/08/2020 13:30 Unemployment Claims
13/08/2020 13:30 Import Prices m/m
13/08/2020 14:45 Bloomberg consumer comfort index
13/08/2020 15:30 EIA weekly natural gas storage report
13/08/2020 18:01 30-y Bond Auction
13/08/2020 21:30 Foreign central bank holdings
14/08/2020 13:30 Prelim Nonfarm Productivity q/q
14/08/2020 13:30 Core Retail Sales m/m
14/08/2020 13:30 Retail Sales m/m
14/08/2020 13:30 Preliminary productivity & costs
14/08/2020 13:30 Prelim Unit Labor Costs q/q
14/08/2020 13:30 Advance monthly sales for retail & food services
14/08/2020 14:15 Industrial production & capacity utilization
14/08/2020 14:15 Industrial Production m/m
14/08/2020 14:15 Capacity Utilization Rate
14/08/2020 15:00 Business Inventories m/m
14/08/2020 15:00 Prelim UoM Inflation Expectations
14/08/2020 15:00 Prelim UoM Consumer Sentiment
14/08/2020 15:00 Manufacturing & trade
17/08/2020 13:30 Empire State Manufacturing Index
17/08/2020 13:30 Empire State Manufacturing Survey
17/08/2020 15:00 NAHB Housing Market Index
17/08/2020 21:00 TIC Long-Term Purchases
17/08/2020 21:00 Treasury International Capital Data
18/08/2020 00:00 Housing Starts
18/08/2020 13:30 New Residential Construction - Housing Starts and Building Permits
18/08/2020 13:30 Building Permits
18/08/2020 13:55 Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index
18/08/2020 15:00 Quarterly Retail E-Commerce Sales
18/08/2020 21:30 API Weekly Statistical Bulletin
19/08/2020 19:00 FOMC Meeting Minutes
20/08/2020 13:30 Philly Fed Manufacturing Index
20/08/2020 13:30 Unemployment Claims
20/08/2020 15:00 CB Leading Index m/m
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com