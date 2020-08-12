StockMarketWire.com - Food Delivery company Just Eat Takeaway said it was 'confident' that growth would remain strong for the rest of the year after reporting a sharp jump in first-half revenue.
For the six months ended 30 June, pre-tax losses widened to €121m from €7m on-year as revenue rose 44% to €1.03bn.
The loss was mainly driven by 'amortisation, advisory, transaction and integration related expenses connected to the combination of Just Eat and Takeaway.com and the proposed transaction with Grubhub,' the company said.
The United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, and Brazil were 'performing particularly strongly,' the company said.
'The integration with Just Eat is on track and progressing well... In the first week of June, the Swiss business was successfully migrated to Just Eat Takeaway.com's central European IT platform and other markets will follow in due course,' it added,
On the back of the current momentum, the compoany said it had started an aggressive investment programme, in anm effort to further strengthen market positions.
'We are convinced that our order growth will remain strong for the remainder of the year,' Just Eat Takeaway said. Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: