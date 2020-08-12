StockMarketWire.com - Cell-based therapeutics developer ReNeuron said it had progressed plans to shrink the size of its board and appoint Mark Evans, the chairman of invesor Obotritia, as a new director.
ReNeuron had announced last month that it intended to reduce the number of non-executive directors from six to four.
John Berriman and Simon Cartmell had expressed their intention not to seek re-election at the company's forthcoming annual general meeting.
Claudia D'Augusta also would retire with effect from the close of that meeting.
Executive director Tim Corn would become chairman, while Evans would be appointed as a non-independent non-executive director.
'The reconfigured board of ReNeuron has the expertise and experience necessary to support the company's new emphasis on retinal diseases and commercial partnerships,' chief executive Olav Hellebo said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
