StockMarketWire.com - Cybersecurity provider Avast raised its dividend and said it expected revenue at the upper end of guidance after reporting a rise in first-half profit, driven by higher product demand owing to the work-from-home trend.
'The group's first half performance underpins a strong full year outlook. We expect FY 2020 organic revenue growth to be at the upper end of the previously stated mid-single digit percentage range,' the company said.
For the six-months ended 30 June 2020, adjusted pre-tax profit rose to £209.2m from £186m on-year as revenue increased to $433.1m from $426.8m.
The half-year performance was in line with expectations, the company said.
The company declared an interim dividend of 4.8 cents per share, up 9.1% on-year.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
