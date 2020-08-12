StockMarketWire.com - Property company Capital & Counties Properties reported wider first-half losses as net rental income and its property value slumped, owing to the impact of government-imposed lockdown measures.
For the six months ended 30 June, pre-tax losses widened to £441.1m from £8.5m on-year as revenue slipped to £38.1m from £40.1m.
Net rental income fell 41% to £18m, and property value fell 16.3% to £2.3bn, reflecting weakness in its ovement in retail, leisure and F&B portfolio on the impact of the pandemic.
'There remain many challenges and an unpredictable economic environment resulting from COVID-19 and as the UK adjusts to Brexit but Capco is confident in the long-term prospects of the West End and the value of its unique investments,' the company said.
