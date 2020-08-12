StockMarketWire.com - Office space provider CLS maintained its dividend as first-half earnings inched higher, while profit was hurt by lower property revaluation gains.
For the half year ended 30 June 2020, earnings (EPRA NAV) was up 3.2% on-year, while pre-tax profit fell 62.8% to £31.5m.
The fall in profit was driven by a lower investment property valuation uplift of £2.7m, down from £36.9m and uplift on its equity investment in Catena, the company said.
EPRA EPS was up 16.7% from higher net rental income and foreign exchange.
Net rental income increased by 5.0% to £56.5m.
The interim dividend was maintained at 2.35 pence per share, and the company said that any full-year dividend increase would be assessed with the final dividend.
'With the gradual easing of lockdown restrictions, the priority for the second half of the year is the conversion of our leasing enquiry pipeline to drive occupancy while continuing to maintain a high level of cash collection from the portfolio,' the company said.
'Initial indications are that leasing enquiries are picking-up in lockstep with general economic activity and we are encouraged by recent increases in leasing activity,' it added.
At 8:36am: [LON:CLI] Cls Holdings PLC share price was -1.25p at 205.75p
