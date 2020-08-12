StockMarketWire.com - Hostelworld swung to a loss in the first half of the year as pandemic-led travel restrictions deepened the decline in bookings.
For the half-year ended June 30, the company reported a pre-tax loss of €18.8m, compared with a profit of 394K on-year, as revenue slumped 69% to €12m.
Bookings decline 67%, compared with a 10% decline on-year.
'The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in significant trading disruption for our business and the global travel industry,' the company said.
Despite the loss the company said it would pay a share-based dividend by way of a bonus issue, based on a value of 1 euro cent per share.
'Given the current trading backdrop, we remain focused on organic initiatives in the near term, until a resumption of normal trading,' it added.
'In light of continued market uncertainty, the Group is not in a position to provide full year guidance until such time as the overall impact of COVID-19 on the Group becomes clearer.'
