StockMarketWire.com - Infrastructure investment company International Public Partnerships said it had increased its stake in Bradford and Lewisham schools projects following a £3.6m investment.
INPP said it would acquire stakes in the six PFI project companies that own the 14 schools providing education facilities to over 17,000 pupils across Bradford and Lewisham, UK.
INPP acquired the additional interest in the projects from Costain Construction and Engineering Limited to increase the company's existing investment by 4% in each of the six underlying project companies.
Upon completion, the Company would hold a 54% investment in three of the Lewisham BSF schemes and 45% in the fourth, as well as increasing its share in the two Bradford schemes to 15.5% and 19% in the phase 1 and phase 2 schemes respectively.
At 8:58am: [LON:INPP] International Public Partnerships LD share price was +0.4p at 166.2p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: