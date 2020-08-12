StockMarketWire.com - Audio visual distributor Midwich said it was launching a hardware as a service programme.
The programme would allow channel partners to offer latest UC technology to their customers, without the requirement for substantial upfront outlay.
The offering would be launched on 1 September.
At 9:55am: [LON:MIDW] Midwich Group PLC share price was +5p at 401.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
