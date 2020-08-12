StockMarketWire.com - Workflow management software company Checkit said first-half revenue doubled despite a delay in sales owing to the pandemic.
For in the six months ended 31 July 2020, revenue rose 102.2% to £6.4m on-year even as the company said the impact of the Covid pandemic had 'undoubtedly delayed sales progress.'
Recurring revenues had been resilient through the first half of the current financial year, whilst the non-recurring installation and project based revenues had seen a significant fall of approximately 30% in the second quarter compared to the first quarter of the current year.
At 9:55am: [LON:CKT] Checkit Plc share price was 0p at 38.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
