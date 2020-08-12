StockMarketWire.com - Digital music solutions group 7digital said it had signed a new 18-month contract with Triller to power its social music video app with its music platform-as-a-Service offering.
Under the terms of the contract, which would commence immediately, 7digital would provide Triller with access to its global catalogue of more than 80m tracks by licensing its API for music sampling and full-length audio streaming.
'This will enable US-based Triller to engage audiences around the world with both global and regional content. In addition, 7digital will provide Triller with back-end support for tracking usage and reporting to labels including Sony, Universal Music, Merlin and Warner Music,' the company said.
At 9:59am: (LON:7DIG) 7digital Group Plc share price was +0.58p at 1.17p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: