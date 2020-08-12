StockMarketWire.com - Wealth manager Kingswood said it would achieve its move to take a majority stake in Manhattan Harbor Capital and planned to rebrand the latter to Kingswood US.
As part of its plan to take up majority stake, the company agreed to contribute its existing Chalice platform - with its businesses now renamed Kingswood Capital Partners and Kingswood Wealth Advisors - into MHC at a valuation of $4.0m.
'This would be achieved by acquiring a further 4% of MHC prior to the fold in of Chalice, taking the pre-combination holding to 24%,' the company said.
The move, however, would require FINRA regulatory approval.
A minimum of $1.1m additional capital would be funded into MHC at closing, taking Kingswood's interest to 50.1%.
The company said it had intended to contribute up to $8.0m of additional growth equity to further build US distribution channels through active adviser recruitment and acquisitions.
If all capital was fully deployed, Kingswood was projected to own approximately 67% of the integrated Kingswood US financial services platform, it added.
