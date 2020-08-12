StockMarketWire.com - Accsys said it had teamed up with Eastman Chemical to form a joint venture company, Accoya USA, which would construct and operate an wood production plant to serve the North American market.
Accsys' share of the initial engineering and design costs was expected to be approximately €1.5m.
The plant was being designed to initially produce approximately 40,000 cubic metres of Accoya per annum and to allow for cost-effective expansion.
A decision to proceed to the next stage with plant construction, and as to funding, was expected to be made following the initial engineering and design work which was expected to be completed in the first quarter of the 2021 calendar year, the company said.
At 10:09am: [LON:AXS] Accsys Technologies PLC share price was +5.7p at 92.2p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
