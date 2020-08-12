StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Admiral Group                           2718.50       +7.66%
Severn Trent                            2564.00       +4.02%
Just Eat Takeaway.Com N.V.              9012.00       +3.85%
Barratt Developments                     518.60       +3.80%
HSBC Holdings                            358.80       +3.70%
Avast                                    574.25       -4.29%
Land Securities Group                    576.80       -1.50%
Whitbread                               2541.50       -1.22%
St. James's Place                       1017.50       -0.59%
British Land Company                     377.70       -0.42%

FTSE 250
Ao World                                 201.00       +9.48%
Tbc Bank Group                           901.00       +6.00%
Dunelm Group                            1385.00       +5.48%
Dixons Carphone                           92.10       +4.96%
Ascential                                314.70       +4.76%
Capital & Counties Properties            128.65       -8.76%
Trainline                                377.00       -6.54%
Shaftesbury                              539.50       -5.68%
Frasers Group                            283.10       -3.77%
Carnival                                 997.50       -3.25%

AIM
7digital Group                             1.23     +109.40%
N4 Pharma  Ord 0.4p                       12.38      +55.66%
Angus Energy                               1.25      +47.06%
Horizonte Minerals                         4.40      +29.41%
ValiRx                                    13.25      +23.26%
Fastjet                                    0.03      -16.67%
Edenville Energy                           0.04      -14.29%
Pebble Beach Systems Group                11.25      -11.76%
Gunsynd  Ord 0.01p                         0.80      -11.11%
Katoro Gold Mining                         2.40      -11.11%

