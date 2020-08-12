FTSE 100 Admiral Group 2718.50 +7.66% Severn Trent 2564.00 +4.02% Just Eat Takeaway.Com N.V. 9012.00 +3.85% Barratt Developments 518.60 +3.80% HSBC Holdings 358.80 +3.70% Avast 574.25 -4.29% Land Securities Group 576.80 -1.50% Whitbread 2541.50 -1.22% St. James's Place 1017.50 -0.59% British Land Company 377.70 -0.42% FTSE 250 Ao World 201.00 +9.48% Tbc Bank Group 901.00 +6.00% Dunelm Group 1385.00 +5.48% Dixons Carphone 92.10 +4.96% Ascential 314.70 +4.76% Capital & Counties Properties 128.65 -8.76% Trainline 377.00 -6.54% Shaftesbury 539.50 -5.68% Frasers Group 283.10 -3.77% Carnival 997.50 -3.25% FTSE 350 Ao World 201.00 +9.48% Admiral Group 2718.50 +7.66% Tbc Bank Group 901.00 +6.00% Dunelm Group 1385.00 +5.48% Dixons Carphone 92.10 +4.96% Capital & Counties Properties 128.65 -8.76% Trainline 377.00 -6.54% Shaftesbury 539.50 -5.68% Avast 574.25 -4.29% Frasers Group 283.10 -3.77% AIM 7digital Group 1.23 +109.40% N4 Pharma Ord 0.4p 12.38 +55.66% Angus Energy 1.25 +47.06% Horizonte Minerals 4.40 +29.41% ValiRx 13.25 +23.26% Fastjet 0.03 -16.67% Edenville Energy 0.04 -14.29% Pebble Beach Systems Group 11.25 -11.76% Gunsynd Ord 0.01p 0.80 -11.11% Katoro Gold Mining 2.40 -11.11% Overall Market 7digital Group 1.23 +109.40% N4 Pharma Ord 0.4p 12.38 +55.66% Angus Energy 1.25 +47.06% Horizonte Minerals 4.40 +29.41% ValiRx 13.25 +23.26% Fastjet 0.03 -16.67% Edenville Energy 0.04 -14.29% Pebble Beach Systems Group 11.25 -11.76% Gunsynd Ord 0.01p 0.80 -11.11% Katoro Gold Mining 2.40 -11.11%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 16:00
StockMarketWire.com -