AU
18/08/2020 15:30 Australia Conference Board Leading Index
CA
14/08/2020 13:30 Monthly survey of manufacturing
17/08/2020 13:30 International transactions in securities
17/08/2020 13:30 New motor vehicle sales
19/08/2020 13:30 Wholesale trade
19/08/2020 13:30 CPI
CH
14/08/2020 07:30 PPI
14/08/2020 07:30 Import price index
CN
14/08/2020 04:00 House price index
14/08/2020 04:30 Retail sales
14/08/2020 04:30 Industrial output
14/08/2020 04:30 Fixed assets investment
ES
14/08/2020 08:00 Industrial orders & turnover
EU
14/08/2020 07:00 German Prelim GDP q/q
14/08/2020 07:45 French Final CPI m/m
14/08/2020 10:00 Flash estimate employment
14/08/2020 10:00 Flash estimate GDP
14/08/2020 10:00 Foreign trade
14/08/2020 10:00 Trade Balance
14/08/2020 10:00 Flash Employment Change q/q
14/08/2020 10:00 Flash GDP q/q
19/08/2020 07:00 German WPI m/m
19/08/2020 09:00 Euro area balance of payments
19/08/2020 09:00 Current Account
19/08/2020 10:00 Harmonised CPI
19/08/2020 10:00 Final Core CPI y/y
19/08/2020 10:00 Final CPI y/y
19/08/2020 15:00 Consumer Confidence
20/08/2020 07:00 German PPI m/m
21/08/2020 09:00 German ifo Business Climate
25/08/2020 07:00 German GfK Consumer Climate
25/08/2020 07:00 German Final GDP q/q
25/08/2020 07:45 French Consumer Spending m/m
25/08/2020 08:15 French Flash Manufacturing PMI
25/08/2020 08:15 French Flash Services PMI
25/08/2020 08:30 German Flash Services PMI
25/08/2020 08:30 German Flash Manufacturing PMI
25/08/2020 09:00 Flash Services PMI
25/08/2020 09:00 Flash Manufacturing PMI
25/08/2020 14:00 Belgian NBB Business Climate
27/08/2020 07:45 French Prelim GDP q/q
27/08/2020 09:00 Private Loans y/y
27/08/2020 09:00 M3 Money Supply y/y
28/08/2020 07:45 French Prelim CPI m/m
28/08/2020 08:00 Spanish Flash CPI y/y
28/08/2020 09:00 Italian Monthly Unemployment Rate
28/08/2020 10:00 Italian Prelim CPI m/m
31/08/2020 07:00 German Import Prices m/m
01/09/2020 07:00 German Retail Sales m/m
01/09/2020 08:15 Spanish Manufacturing PMI
01/09/2020 08:45 Italian Manufacturing PMI
01/09/2020 08:50 French Final Manufacturing PMI
01/09/2020 08:55 German Unemployment Change
01/09/2020 08:55 German Final Manufacturing PMI
01/09/2020 09:00 Final Manufacturing PMI
01/09/2020 10:00 Unemployment Rate
01/09/2020 10:00 Core CPI Flash Estimate y/y
01/09/2020 10:00 CPI Flash Estimate y/y
02/09/2020 07:45 French Gov Budget Balance
02/09/2020 08:00 Spanish Unemployment Change
02/09/2020 10:00 PPI m/m
03/09/2020 08:15 Spanish Services PMI
03/09/2020 08:45 Italian Services PMI
03/09/2020 08:50 French Final Services PMI
03/09/2020 08:55 German Final Services PMI
03/09/2020 09:00 Final Services PMI
03/09/2020 10:00 Retail Sales m/m
04/09/2020 07:00 German Factory Orders m/m
04/09/2020 09:00 Italian Retail Sales m/m
07/09/2020 07:00 German Industrial Production m/m
07/09/2020 09:30 Sentix Investor Confidence
08/09/2020 06:30 French Final Private Payrolls q/q
08/09/2020 07:00 German Trade Balance
08/09/2020 07:45 French Industrial Production m/m
08/09/2020 09:00 Italian Industrial Production m/m
08/09/2020 10:00 Revised GDP q/q
08/09/2020 10:00 Final Employment Change q/q
FR
14/08/2020 07:45 CPI
18/08/2020 07:45 New home sales
IE
14/08/2020 11:00 Goods Exports and Imports
IT
19/08/2020 10:00 Balance of Payments
JP
14/08/2020 05:30 Tertiary Industry Activity m/m
14/08/2020 05:30 Revised retail sales
14/08/2020 05:30 Tertiary industry index
17/08/2020 00:50 1st Preliminary Quarterly GDP Estimates
17/08/2020 00:50 Trade Balance
17/08/2020 05:30 Revised Industrial Production
17/08/2020 05:30 Revised Industrial Production m/m
19/08/2020 00:50 Provisional Trade Statistics for the Month
19/08/2020 00:50 Orders Received for Machinery
20/08/2020 00:30 National Core CPI y/y
21/08/2020 01:30 Flash Manufacturing PMI
25/08/2020 06:00 BOJ Core CPI y/y
26/08/2020 00:50 SPPI y/y
27/08/2020 05:30 All Industries Activity m/m
28/08/2020 00:30 Tokyo Core CPI y/y
31/08/2020 00:50 Retail Sales y/y
31/08/2020 00:50 Prelim Industrial Production m/m
31/08/2020 06:00 Housing Starts y/y
01/09/2020 00:30 Unemployment Rate
01/09/2020 00:50 Capital Spending q/y
01/09/2020 01:30 Final Manufacturing PMI
01/09/2020 06:00 Consumer Confidence
02/09/2020 00:50 Monetary Base y/y
07/09/2020 00:50 Final GDP q/q
07/09/2020 00:50 Final GDP Price Index y/y
08/09/2020 00:30 Average Cash Earnings y/y
08/09/2020 04:35 10-y Bond Auction
08/09/2020 07:00 Prelim Machine Tool Orders y/y
UK
17/08/2020 00:01 Rightmove HPI m/m
17/08/2020 00:01 Rightmove Monthly House Price Index
17/08/2020 09:30 Retail Sales m/m
19/08/2020 07:00 Consumer Price Index
19/08/2020 07:00 Producer Price Index
19/08/2020 09:30 PPI Output m/m
19/08/2020 09:30 PPI Input m/m
19/08/2020 09:30 RPI y/y
19/08/2020 09:30 Core CPI y/y
19/08/2020 09:30 CPI y/y
19/08/2020 09:30 HPI y/y
19/08/2020 11:00 CBI Industrial Order Expectations
20/08/2020 09:30 Public Sector Net Borrowing
21/08/2020 11:00 CBI Realized Sales
25/08/2020 07:00 Nationwide HPI m/m
25/08/2020 09:30 Flash Services PMI
25/08/2020 09:30 Flash Manufacturing PMI
28/08/2020 00:01 BRC Shop Price Index y/y
31/08/2020 00:01 GfK Consumer Confidence
01/09/2020 09:30 Net Lending to Individuals m/m
01/09/2020 09:30 Mortgage Approvals
01/09/2020 09:30 M4 Money Supply m/m
01/09/2020 09:30 Final Manufacturing PMI
02/09/2020 09:30 Construction PMI
03/09/2020 09:30 Final Services PMI
04/09/2020 00:01 BRC Retail Sales Monitor y/y
04/09/2020 09:30 Consumer Inflation Expectations
07/09/2020 08:30 Halifax HPI m/m
08/09/2020 00:01 RICS House Price Balance
US
14/08/2020 13:30 Advance monthly sales for retail & food services
14/08/2020 13:30 Preliminary productivity & costs
14/08/2020 13:30 Core Retail Sales m/m
14/08/2020 13:30 Prelim Unit Labor Costs q/q
14/08/2020 13:30 Prelim Nonfarm Productivity q/q
14/08/2020 13:30 Retail Sales m/m
14/08/2020 14:15 Industrial production & capacity utilization
14/08/2020 14:15 Industrial Production m/m
14/08/2020 14:15 Capacity Utilization Rate
14/08/2020 15:00 Manufacturing & trade
14/08/2020 15:00 Prelim UoM Inflation Expectations
14/08/2020 15:00 Business Inventories m/m
14/08/2020 15:00 Prelim UoM Consumer Sentiment
17/08/2020 13:30 Empire State Manufacturing Survey
17/08/2020 13:30 Empire State Manufacturing Index
17/08/2020 15:00 NAHB Housing Market Index
17/08/2020 21:00 Treasury International Capital Data
17/08/2020 21:00 TIC Long-Term Purchases
18/08/2020 00:00 Housing Starts
18/08/2020 13:30 New Residential Construction - Housing Starts and Building Permits
18/08/2020 13:30 Building Permits
18/08/2020 13:55 Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index
18/08/2020 15:00 Quarterly Retail E-Commerce Sales
18/08/2020 21:30 API Weekly Statistical Bulletin
19/08/2020 12:00 MBA Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey
19/08/2020 15:00 Advance Quarterly Services
19/08/2020 15:30 EIA Weekly Petroleum Status Report
19/08/2020 19:00 Federal Open Market Committee meeting minutes published
19/08/2020 19:00 FOMC Meeting Minutes
20/08/2020 13:30 Unemployment Claims
20/08/2020 13:30 Philly Fed Manufacturing Index
20/08/2020 15:00 CB Leading Index m/m
21/08/2020 14:45 Flash Services PMI
21/08/2020 14:45 Flash Manufacturing PMI
21/08/2020 15:00 Existing Home Sales
25/08/2020 14:00 S&P/CS Composite-20 HPI y/y
25/08/2020 14:00 HPI m/m
25/08/2020 15:00 New Home Sales
25/08/2020 15:00 Richmond Manufacturing Index
25/08/2020 15:00 CB Consumer Confidence
26/08/2020 13:30 Durable Goods Orders m/m
26/08/2020 13:30 Core Durable Goods Orders m/m
27/08/2020 13:30 Unemployment Claims
27/08/2020 13:30 Prelim GDP Price Index q/q
27/08/2020 13:30 Prelim GDP q/q
27/08/2020 15:00 Pending Home Sales m/m
28/08/2020 13:30 Personal Income m/m
28/08/2020 13:30 Prelim Wholesale Inventories m/m
28/08/2020 13:30 Goods Trade Balance
28/08/2020 13:30 Core PCE Price Index m/m
28/08/2020 13:30 Personal Spending m/m
28/08/2020 14:45 Chicago PMI
28/08/2020 15:00 Revised UoM Inflation Expectations
28/08/2020 15:00 Revised UoM Consumer Sentiment
01/09/2020 14:45 Final Manufacturing PMI
01/09/2020 15:00 ISM Manufacturing Prices
01/09/2020 15:00 Construction Spending m/m
01/09/2020 15:00 ISM Manufacturing PMI
02/09/2020 13:15 ADP Non-Farm Employment Change
02/09/2020 15:00 Factory Orders m/m
02/09/2020 19:00 Beige Book
03/09/2020 12:30 Challenger Job Cuts y/y
03/09/2020 13:30 Trade Balance
03/09/2020 13:30 Revised Unit Labor Costs q/q
03/09/2020 13:30 Unemployment Claims
03/09/2020 13:30 Revised Nonfarm Productivity q/q
03/09/2020 14:45 Final Services PMI
03/09/2020 15:00 ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI
04/09/2020 13:30 Unemployment Rate
04/09/2020 13:30 Average Hourly Earnings m/m
04/09/2020 13:30 Non-Farm Employment Change
08/09/2020 11:00 NFIB Small Business Index
08/09/2020 15:00 IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism
08/09/2020 20:00 Consumer Credit m/m
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com