Interim Result
14/08/2020 Westminster Group PLC (WSG)
17/08/2020 Horizon Discovery Group PLC (HZD)
17/08/2020 Batm Advanced Communications LD (BVC)
17/08/2020 Cranswick PLC (CWK)
18/08/2020 Telit Communications PLC (TCM)
18/08/2020 Tbc Bank Group PLC (TBCG)
18/08/2020 Ti Fluid Systems PLC (TIFS)
18/08/2020 Wood Group (John) PLC (WG.)
18/08/2020 Persimmon PLC (PSN)
18/08/2020 Mears Group PLC (MER)
18/08/2020 Capita PLC (CPI)
18/08/2020 Kaz Minerals PLC (KAZ)
01/09/2020 Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL)
03/09/2020 Mpac Group PLC (MPAC)
04/09/2020 Eurocell Plc (ECEL)
09/09/2020 S4 Capital PLC (SFOR)
Final Result
18/08/2020 Bhp Group PLC (BHP)
AGM / EGM
14/08/2020 Aura Energy Limited (AURA)
14/08/2020 Impax Environmental Markets PLC (IEM)
14/08/2020 Newriver Reit PLC (NRR)
14/08/2020 Adamas Finance Asia Ltd (ADAM)
17/08/2020 Cranswick PLC (CWK)
18/08/2020 Northern Bear PLC (NTBR)
18/08/2020 Prosus Nv Prosus Ord Shs (0A28)
19/08/2020 Discoverie Group PLC (DSCV)
19/08/2020 Gore Street Energy Storage Fund PLC (GSF)
19/08/2020 Braemar Shipping Services PLC (BMS)
20/08/2020 Ao World PLC (AO.)
21/08/2020 Naspers Limited (NPSN)
25/08/2020 Livermore Investments Group Ltd (LIV)
27/08/2020 UK Commercial Property Reit Limited (UKCM)
01/09/2020 Applegreen PLC (APGN)
03/09/2020 Jlen Environmental Assets Group Limited (JLEN)
08/09/2020 Xps Pensions Group PLC (XPS)
08/09/2020 Royal Mail PLC (RMG)
08/09/2020 Ashtead Group PLC (AHT)
08/09/2020 Oxford Instruments PLC (OXIG)
10/09/2020 Brown (N) Group PLC (BWNG)
Ex-Dividend
14/08/2020 Murray International Trust PLC (MYI)
14/08/2020 Gabelli Value Plus+ Trust PLC (GVP)
14/08/2020 Jpmorgan Japan Smaller CO Tst PLC (JPS)
14/08/2020 Safestore Holdings PLC (SAFE)
14/08/2020 Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (SREI)
14/08/2020 Anglo Pacific Group PLC (APF)
14/08/2020 Jpmorgan Asia Growth & Income PLC (JAGI)
17/08/2020 Mountview Estates PLC (MTVW)
17/08/2020 Castings PLC (CGS)
19/08/2020 Microsoft Corp Microsoft (0QYP)
19/08/2020 Merchants Trust PLC (MRCH)
19/08/2020 British American Tobacco PLC (BATS)
19/08/2020 National Grid PLC (NG.)
20/08/2020 Pershing Square Holdings LTD (PSH)
20/08/2020 Pershing Square Holdings Ltd Usd (PSHD)
20/08/2020 Henderson Opportunities Trust PLC (HOT)
20/08/2020 Chemring Group PLC (CHG)
20/08/2020 Imperial Brands PLC (IMB)
20/08/2020 One Savings Bank Plc (1SBA)
20/08/2020 B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME)
03/09/2020 Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (DGOC)
03/09/2020 Glencore PLC (GLEN)
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com