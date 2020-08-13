StockMarketWire.com - Telecommunication company Helios Towers reported wider first-half losses as losses on financial instruments offset a rise in revenue.
For the 6 months to 30 June 2020, pre-tax losses widened to $83m from $18.7m on-year, while revenue rose 7% to $204.0m.
Revenue was boosted by continued growth in the number of sites and tenancies across the group.
The company reported a loss of $35m on financial instruments, compared with a gain of $24.3m on-year.
'Our H1 2020 performance has been broadly in line with expectations and there has been no significant operational impact from COVID-19 to date,' the company said.
The company kept its guidance unchanged.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
