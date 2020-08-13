StockMarketWire.com - Retirement products provider Just Group said it expected 'significantly higher' sales in the second half of the year after reporting that first-half profit more than doubled driven by investment and economic profits owing to the fall in interest rates.
For the six months ended 30 June 2020, pre-tax profit rose to £305m from £125m as revenue fell 11% to £1.8bn.
Profit was also boosted by improved in-force return offsetting lower new business profit from reduced sales, the company said.
Gross premiums written fell 10% to £746.2m, reflecting the group's planned reduction in new business volumes in order to reduce new business capital strain.
Solvency coverage ratio was estimated at 145% as at 30 June 2020, up from 141% seen at the end of last year.
Looking ahead, sales was expected to be 'significantly higher' in the second half of the year than the first, the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
