StockMarketWire.com - Industrial thread manufacturer Coats reported a sharp fall in profit owing to a significant impact from the demand and supply disruption caused by Covid-19.
For the six month period ended 30 June 2020, pre-tax profit slumped to $10.6m from $85.4m on-year as revenue fell 24% to $535.8m.
Looking ahead, the company said it had seen signs of improvement in sales as lockdown measures ease.
'We have seen an improving sales trend in recent, albeit low-season, months with organic sales declines reducing to 25% in June and 18% in July,' the company said.
'As we look to the remainder of the second half we are mindful of the ongoing wider macro-economic uncertainty caused by COVID-19 and the importance of trading in the peak months of September, October and November,' it added.
At 8:00am: [LON:COA] Coats Group PLC share price was -0.65p at 61.35p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
