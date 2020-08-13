StockMarketWire.com - Promotional products marketer 4imprint reported a slump in profit as the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of the year caused an 'unprecedented collapse' in demand that 'severely' impacted performance.
For the half-year ended 27 June 2020, pre-tax profit fell to 30K from $19.45m on-year as revenue 34% to %265.81.
4imprint reported that 470,000 total orders processed in H1, down from 778,000 on-year.
The company said it would not pay an interim dividend in an effort to preserve cash.
'As the partial or full lifting of restrictions began in many US states in May and early June, weekly order counts increased steadily, and are now running above 50% of prior year,' the company said.
At 8:30am: [LON:FOUR] 4Imprint Group PLC share price was -127.5p at 2282.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
