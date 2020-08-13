StockMarketWire.com - JPMorgan Investment Trust reported performance in the first half of the year that undershot its benchmark.
The total return on net assets per share in sterling terms over the period was 2.7%. The total return from the company's benchmark, the S&P 500 Index in sterling terms, was 3.8%.
The reporting period saw financial markets, in the United States and worldwide, dramatically affected by the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, the company said.
'As investors attempted to assess the implications of the pandemic, the US stock market fell by 30.4% to a low point on 23rd March 2020, before rebounding by 39.3% by 30th June 2020, finishing the period 3.1% below (in US dollar terms) the level pertaining at the beginning of the half year,' it added.
The company said it would pay an interim dividend of 2.5p on 2nd October 2020.
At 8:45am: [LON:JAM] Jpmorgan American Investment Trust PLC share price was -3p at 509p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: