FTSE 100 Taylor Wimpey 123.33 +2.26% Spirax-Sarco Engineering 10987.50 +2.11% Land Securities Group 582.60 +1.53% Just Eat Takeaway.Com N.V. 9131.00 +1.48% M&G 183.45 +1.13% Phoenix Group Holdings 697.40 -3.33% Anglo American 1910.90 -2.61% Rio Tinto 4717.00 -2.50% Aviva 296.90 -2.24% Itv 64.62 -2.12% FTSE 250 Watches Of Switzerland Group 303.50 +15.84% Just Group 57.70 +13.36% John Laing Group 301.70 +4.03% Cineworld Group 53.02 +3.19% Plus500 1464.00 +2.85% National Express Group 155.20 -11.82% Renishaw 4806.00 -9.15% Direct Line Insurance Group 316.80 -6.55% 4Imprint Group 2280.00 -5.39% Pphe Hotel Group Limited 1100.00 -4.35% FTSE 350 Watches Of Switzerland Group 303.50 +15.84% Just Group 57.70 +13.36% John Laing Group 301.70 +4.03% Cineworld Group 53.02 +3.19% Plus500 1464.00 +2.85% National Express Group 155.20 -11.82% Renishaw 4806.00 -9.15% Direct Line Insurance Group 316.80 -6.55% 4Imprint Group 2280.00 -5.39% Pphe Hotel Group Limited 1100.00 -4.35% AIM RA International Group 59.50 +28.79% Angus Energy 1.48 +25.53% Tribal Group 66.25 +16.23% Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings 295.00 +13.46% Smartspace Software Ord Shs 10p 68.50 +11.38% Hygea VCT 17.50 -36.36% Premier Veterinary Group 25.00 -25.37% 7digital Group 1.15 -9.80% Pennant International Group 36.00 -7.69% MobilityOne 13.00 -7.14% Overall Market RA International Group 59.50 +28.79% Angus Energy 1.48 +25.53% International Personal Finance 74.15 +24.62% Tribal Group 66.25 +16.23% Watches Of Switzerland Group 303.50 +15.84% Hygea VCT 17.50 -36.36% Premier Veterinary Group 25.00 -25.37% National Express Group 155.20 -11.82% 7digital Group 1.15 -9.80% Renishaw 4806.00 -9.15%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 09:00
