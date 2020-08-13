StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Taylor Wimpey                            123.33       +2.26%
Spirax-Sarco Engineering               10987.50       +2.11%
Land Securities Group                    582.60       +1.53%
Just Eat Takeaway.Com N.V.              9131.00       +1.48%
M&G                                      183.45       +1.13%
Phoenix Group Holdings                   697.40       -3.33%
Anglo American                          1910.90       -2.61%
Rio Tinto                               4717.00       -2.50%
Aviva                                    296.90       -2.24%
Itv                                       64.62       -2.12%

FTSE 250
Watches Of Switzerland Group             303.50      +15.84%
Just Group                                57.70      +13.36%
John Laing Group                         301.70       +4.03%
Cineworld Group                           53.02       +3.19%
Plus500                                 1464.00       +2.85%
National Express Group                   155.20      -11.82%
Renishaw                                4806.00       -9.15%
Direct Line Insurance Group              316.80       -6.55%
4Imprint Group                          2280.00       -5.39%
Pphe Hotel Group Limited                1100.00       -4.35%

FTSE 350
AIM
RA International Group                    59.50      +28.79%
Angus Energy                               1.48      +25.53%
Tribal Group                              66.25      +16.23%
Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings        295.00      +13.46%
Smartspace Software  Ord Shs 10p          68.50      +11.38%
Hygea VCT                                 17.50      -36.36%
Premier Veterinary Group                  25.00      -25.37%
7digital Group                             1.15       -9.80%
Pennant International Group               36.00       -7.69%
MobilityOne                               13.00       -7.14%

Overall Market
